‘Stay away from local politics’, NYSC warns corps members

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday warned corps members against engaging in the local politics of their states of service.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Muhammed Farah, gave the warning in Gombe State on Tuesday during the batch B stream II orientation camp closing ceremony held at Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Represented at the occasion by the state coordinator, Ada Imoni, the Director told corps members to make impact in their host communities through Community Development Service.

He also charged them to obey all the rules and regulations guiding the scheme, vowing to deal with defaulters.

Farah said: “Your letters of posting to Places of Primary Assignment will be handed to you soon after this ceremony. In this regard, I would like to remind you of your oath of allegiance in which you pledged to accept posting in good faith.

“I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations. In keeping with the objectives of the Scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.

“I must, however, emphasise that engagement in their local politics is a no-go-area for you. Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development.”

