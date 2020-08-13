Stay off Cross River PDP affairs, lawmakers warn Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been warned to stay off the affairs of the Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawmakers representing the state at the National Assembly handed down the warning in a statement, asking the former minister not to meddle in the politics of their state.

The lawmakers, comprising of Gershom Bassey, Sandy Onor, Essien Ayi, Eta Mbora, Daniel Asuquo, Chris Agibe and Jarigbe Agom, were reacting to to a series of tweets by Fani-Kayode in which he threatened to dump the PDP should its structures in Cross River State be taken away from Governor Ben Ayade.

“No matter how powerful the PDP might be, any attempt to undermine Ayade will spark off a crisis that will split the party and the consequences will not be limited to Cross River State”, Fani-Kayode wrote.

In their reaction on Wednesday, the lawmakers faulted the claim by the minister and advised him against meddling in the affairs of the state.

They also wondered why Fani-Kayode would not concentrate his efforts in ensuring that the party wins election in his own state rather than dissipating energy on another state’s internal affairs.

“The National Assembly members from Cross River are astonished that Fani Kayode can get so ballistic on a matter he knows nothing about. He throws tantrums at the people that have sustained the party, while he is on sabbatical.

“We thought he was going to ask Gov Ayade certain salient questions before dabbling into the state matter. He should have asked Ayade why he contributed so much to the APC in the 2019 Elections. Did Fani Kayode ask him why he supported Hope Uzodinma in Imo State against Emeka Ihedioha of PDP in the last Governorship Election in Imo state?

“Did he ask Ayade why he sent N5m only, in December last year to the Party, as a sitting Governor after so much pressure? Did he ask Ayade if he could win CRS for PDP without the NASS Members? Did he ask Ayade if he had at least 50% of the structures or not, bearing in mind that there are other stakeholders and we are in a democracy?

“We think that Fani Kayode should brief us on the standing of the Party in his own State, if he is on ground. We know that the PDP is very weak in his state, so he should go and put his state together for the Party. Fani Kayode’s main occupation at the moment is talking but he should choose when and what to talk about, in spite of the inducements”, the lawmakers said.

