Stefflon Don blushes as she discusses Burna boy’s ‘last last’

British musician, Stefflon Don in a recent interview with American media personality, TT Torrez spoke about her relationship with Grammy award winner, Burna Boy.

The songstress could not stop herself from blushing as she spoke about Burna’s hit single, “last last’ which many believe was about their relationship.

The host, Torrez asked Stefflon Don to speak about how the relationship crashed, she responded, “You just gonna drop it like that? TT we are not going to talk about it. We were together for two and a half years.”

When asked if she thought Burna Boy sold her out in the song, Steflon Don said some parts of it were lies.

“He said something in it and I was like that is a lie.”

Listen to her speak;

The British singer went further to state that she has not entered into another relationship since she ended the affair with Burna Boy.

She went further to state;

In 2020, Burna Boy and Stefflon Don’s relationship took a nosedive in late 2020 after he was accused of cheating on her.

