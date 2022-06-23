Stella Damasus urges Nigerians to support Nollywood, despite challenges

Veteran actress, Stella Damasus in a video published on her Instagram platform called upon Nigerians to support the movie industry despite numerous underlying issues.

The actress stated that Nigerians should understand that so much work goes into movie production, hence, people should engage in constructive criticism whenever they want to dissect a Nigerian movie on social media.

Damasus mentioned further that no one intentionally produces a ‘bad movie’, therefore, Nigerians should not condemn productions without taking time to see the message in the movies.

“So I’ve gone online a couple of times and I hear people criticising the Nigerian movie industry, criticising our films and condemning it,” Damasus said in the Instagram post.

“Not even constructive criticisms but really negative things and it hurts me because they think it is easy to get a bunch of people together, get crew, get cast, get them to different locations, shoot morning to morning, suffer.

“I don’t think anyone wants to waste time and money and intentionally make a bad film. We do our best with the little we have. We try, we push and that’s why we still have a thriving industry today, because of the hard work.”

