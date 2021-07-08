Stella Damasus urges women to arm themselves with self-defence skills

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus in an Instagram post on Thursday, urged women to learn self-defense so they could stand up against their abusive partners.

The actress stated in her post that women learning defense skills will help them curb the excesses of men.

The movie star made this known while reacting to the comments she got from some men after she shared a clip from a movie on her Instagram page.

In the clip, a woman walked into her husband cheating and instead of the stereotypical reaction of sobbing or denial, she attacked him with her martial skills.

Here is the excerpt from the movie.

“For me posting that video was not in any form promoting domestic violence,” the actress added in the caption.

Damasus went on to state that women should stop playing the role of a victim and begin to bring men to order.

Watch the actress speak below.

