Stella Oduah blows hot, gives NYSC 48 hrs to retract statement that she absconded service

Former Aviation Minister and Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah, has slammed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over claims around her participation in the one-year national youth service.

She said in a statement issued by the head of her Media and Publicity team, Ezennia Nonso Emmanuel on Thursday, that NYSC’s claim that she boycotted the service after taking part in the orientation course was scandalous and condemnable.

The doubt around the authenticity of Stella Odua’s claim that she lost her NYSC certificate began with some concerned Anambra North stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who wrote to the Corps for confirmation.

In a reply to their request, the NYSC said that the Senator did not have a certificate of service because she absconded after the three-week orientation.

However, Stella’s media aide debunked the claim, stressing that the Senator completed her national youth service.

Citing a letter dated 11th January, 2017, he stated that Stella Odua served under Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in 1982.

The letter read: “We hereby confirm that you carried out your NYSC primary assignment with NECA in 1982 during the tenure of Mr Gabriel Okogwu (now of blessed memory). Our investigation did reveal that you were the diligent and steadfast in the place of your duty.”

Nonso, who Attached a picture purportedly of the Senator in her youth service attire, gave the Corps 48 hours to retract its statement, and threatened legal actions.

The statement reads “Our attention has been called to your scandalous letter referenced above in which you acknowledged that Sen. Stella Oduah was mobilized for youth service in 1982 and served in the Lagos orientation camp but then concluded that she “absconded” and was not issued a certificate of discharge.

“That reckless statement which we consider grossly irresponsible no doubt suggests that it was procured from you for political considerations in favour of Sen. Oduah’s political detractors. We are shocked that you condescended so low to make such false and unverified conclusions which is damaging to her character and image.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Oduah’s NYSC place of primary assignment was the popular Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). When a similar allegation was made by her political contenders in 2017, NECA issued a letter dated 11th January 2017 Ref No: NECA/SELA/H4 confirming that she carried out her NYSC primary assignment with them.

“Ordinarily, one need not be bothered about any other similar allegations in the light of the aforesaid judgment and the fact that NYSC is not a constitutional qualification to hold any public office in Nigeria, but your statement has to a large extent defamed her.

“You are by this letter given 48 hours to retract your statement failing which legal actions shall be commenced against you.”

