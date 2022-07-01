Stephanie Coker says failed celebrity marriages are the most publicized

Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker has spoken about the incessant breaking up of celebrity marriages.

According to the former MTV Base host, celebrity marriages are equally vulnerable in similar fashion to regular people, however they are the most publicized.

The mother of one mentioned this on her Instastory on Friday, July 1, following the varying reactions trailing the end of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage.

Read also:Actress Regina Daniels welcomes second child for Ned Nwoko in Jordan

“Celebrity marriages are not constantly crashing. They are just the most published,” she said. “Medical professionals, lawyers, bankers, the list goes on, they also get divorced,” Coker wrote on her IG stories.

“Stop using celebrity marriages to encourage/deter you from tying the knot. This is my message to the team ‘my marriage will work in Jesus name’ commenters.” she added.

Read her post below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now