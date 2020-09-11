Latest Sports

Stephen Odey joins Amiens SC on loan from KRC Genk

September 11, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Nigeria forward, Stephen Odey is set to spend the new season on loan at French Ligue 2 club, Amiens SC after completing the move.

Amiens Friday made the announcement of his loan move from Belgian outfit, KRC Genk.

The Ligue 2 side also have the option to make the loan permanent.

“Amiens SC is proud to announce the arrival of Stephen Odey! The 22-year-old Nigerian striker is on loan for one year with an option to buy from KRC Genk Welcome Stephen!” the club tweeted.

Read Also: Etebo delighted to join ‘big and historic club’ Galatasaray on loan from Stoke

Odey, 22, linked up with Genk from FC Zurich of Switzerland last summer.

He scored 12 goals in 45 league appearances during his two-year stay at FC Zurich.

But at Genk, he made 11 league appearances last season season, without scoring a goal.

Odey is in line to make his debut for Amiens against Paris FC on Saturday.

Latest posts by Ben Ugbana (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */