Stephen Odey joins Amiens SC on loan from KRC Genk

Nigeria forward, Stephen Odey is set to spend the new season on loan at French Ligue 2 club, Amiens SC after completing the move.

Amiens Friday made the announcement of his loan move from Belgian outfit, KRC Genk.

The Ligue 2 side also have the option to make the loan permanent.

“Amiens SC is proud to announce the arrival of Stephen Odey! The 22-year-old Nigerian striker is on loan for one year with an option to buy from KRC Genk Welcome Stephen!” the club tweeted.

Read Also: Etebo delighted to join ‘big and historic club’ Galatasaray on loan from Stoke

Odey, 22, linked up with Genk from FC Zurich of Switzerland last summer.

He scored 12 goals in 45 league appearances during his two-year stay at FC Zurich.

But at Genk, he made 11 league appearances last season season, without scoring a goal.

Odey is in line to make his debut for Amiens against Paris FC on Saturday.

Join the conversation

Opinions