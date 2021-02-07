Business
Sterling Bank, Prestige Assurance ban directors from trading in companies’ shares
Sterling Bank and Prestige Assurance have both barred their directors and employees from trading in their companies shares at the stock market.
The ban, according to Sterling Bank and Prestige Assurance in line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) listing requirements.
The announcement followed the closure of the companies’ activities and the expected release of their Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the ban will last until 24 hours after the announcement of the results.
Sterling Bank closed period begins from February 8 but will meet on February 23 to decide on the earnings report.
READ ALSO: Sterling Bank scales regulatory hurdle to become a holding company
“The Bank hereby announces a closed period for trading in its shares from 8th February 2021 until 24 hours after the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2020 are released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
“Consequently, Directors and other insiders of Sterling Bank are restricted from dealing in the securities of the Bank during the closed period,” Sterling Bank said in a statement informing the NSE.
Prestige Assurance closed period will start on February 10 and the company’s board would meet on February 25.
“ln line with the Nigeria Stock Exchange closure rules, there will be a close period from 10th February 2021 till 24 hours after the accounts have been filled,” the company stated.
- 15 things you may not know about the late first civilian governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande - February 11, 2021
- Senate summons CBN governor, SEC chief over ban of cryptocurrency trading - February 11, 2021
- Reps to audit arms, ammunition of military, other security agencies - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
Senate summons CBN governor, SEC chief over ban of cryptocurrency trading
The Senate on Thursday summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the ban of cryptocurrency transactions in the country.
The upper legislative chamber also directed its Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, ICT and Cybercrimes, and Capital Market to summon the Director-General of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, on the same matter.
The duo are expected to brief the parliament on “the opportunities and threats of the cryptocurrency on the nation’s economy and security.
The committee is expected to present its findings within two weeks.
The apex bank had last week directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to close accounts of persons using their systems for cryptocurrency trading.
A cryptocurrency is a virtual or digital currency that appreciates or depreciates on the influence of market forces.
The decision to summon the CBN and SEC chiefs was taken following the adoption of a motion titled: “CBN decision to stop financial institutions from transacting in cryptocurrencies and matters arising therefrom,” presented by Senators Istifanus Gyang and Tokunbo Abiru.
However, senators differed in their opinion on the matter during the plenary.
While Abiru, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola and Biodun Olujimi spoke in support of cryptocurrency usage, Senator Sani Musa defended the CBN’s decision to ban cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN
Abiru said: “The last five years, we have had people changing cryptocurrencies to over 500 million dollars. It is good to ban because of the challenges it has presented; in reality, banning it doesn’t take it away.
“Even our Security Exchange Commission (SEC) also recognized cryptocurrency as a financial asset they need to regulate. What we should do is to invite the major stakeholders to a public hearing.”
On his part, Adeola said: “I am strongly against the outright ban of this medium of exchange by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). What the CBN should be telling Nigerians are the regulations put in place to regulate the activities of the operators.
“All over the world, these cryptocurrencies are regulated. The operators of this so-called currency are everywhere. I would indulge this Senate to allow the regulators also to be invited so that they can also tell the committees their own position concerning the operation of cryptocurrency in Nigeria.”
Olujimi, who canvassed the continuous usage of cryptocurrency, added: “We didn’t create cryptocurrency and so we cannot kill it and cannot also refuse to ensure it works for us. These children are doing great business with it and they are getting result and Nigeria cannot immune itself from this sort of business.
“What we can do is ensure bad people must not use it. This motion is most important to us. The time has come for us to harmonize all the issues concerning cryptocurrency.”
But Musa insisted that Bitcoin has made the Naira almost useless.
He added that the Nigerian economy was too weak for the usage of Bitcoin which “can’t be regulated.”
The senator said: “Cryptocurrency has become a worldwide transaction of which you cannot even identify who owns what. The technology is so strong that I don’t see the kind of regulation that we can do. Bitcoin has made our currency almost useless or valueless.
“If we have an economy that is very weak and we cannot regulate cryptocurrency in Nigeria, then I don’t know how our economy would be in the next seven years.”
- 15 things you may not know about the late first civilian governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande - February 11, 2021
- Senate summons CBN governor, SEC chief over ban of cryptocurrency trading - February 11, 2021
- Reps to audit arms, ammunition of military, other security agencies - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
Foreign-owned banks dominate Nigerian banks, attract highest capital inflow
The capital inflow to the financial sector in 2020 Full Year was largely dominated by foreign-owned banks, with Nigerian-owned banks playing second fiddle in the quest to secure external investment from foreign investors.
Capital inflow obtained in 2019/2020
It was gathered that capital importation into the financial sector declined by 60% to $9.68 billion in 2020 when compared to the $23.98 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2019. The amount for 2020 was accounted for by 26 banks in Nigeria.
The foreign-owned banks accounted for 73% of the capital inflow, receiving $7.04 billion out of the $9.68 billion grossed last year. The foreign-owned banks also dominated the capital inflow in 2019, securing 69% of the inflow, which was estimated at $16.66 billion out of the $23.98 billion of 2019.
Why the fall in capital inflow?
In 2020, COVID-19 caused uncertainty among foreign investors over fear of the pandemic impact on Nigeria’s financial market and how long the lockdown measures as well as the impact will last.
COVID-19 compelled investors to hold their cash and wait out the first wave of the pandemic, as they patiently waited to see how the government will respond to the pandemic. The bank was considered as essential during the lockdown period, so the lenders were allowed to open, but not to full capacity.
Foreign investors confidence dropped, reason why the capital inflow began to drop after Q1 2020. According to analysis of data obtained from Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) by Ripples Nigeria, $5,85 billion was imported in Q1 2020, but the amount dropped to $1.29 billion in Q2, before rising slightly in Q3 to $1,46 billion, but later plunged to $1.06 billion in the fourth quarter.
Top five banks with highest capital inflow 2020
Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Stanbic IBTC, Citibank and Rand Merchant Bank, received the highest capital inflow into the country in 2020. According to figures obtained from NBS, Standard Chartered Bank received $2.54 billion to top the list in 2020. SCB was followed by Stanbic IBTC which obtained $2.17 billion of capital inflow.
Read also: RipplesMetrics… Top ten Nigerian banks with highest loan to customers in 2020
Citibank got $1.51 billion, First Bank attracted $938.60 million, while Rand Merchant Bank accounted for $822 million, to complete the domination of foreign-owned banks in Nigeria’s external investment inflow for the financial market.
Top five banks with highest capital inflow 2019
In 2019, Ripples Nigeria learnt that foreign-owned bank also reigned supreme with capital inflow, with Stanbic IBTC accounting for $8.63 billion of the inflow, Rand Merchant Bank was next with $2.93 billion, SCB got $2.82 billion and Citibank obtained $2.28 billion from foreign investors, while Access Bank obtained $1.80 billion during the same period.
What foreign-owned bank domination means
Despite having a more robust market valuation, Nigerian-owned banks are not appealing to foreign investors compared to their foreign-owned counterparts, this is why capital inflow into the financial sector wasn’t tailored towards them.
This proves that external investors have more faith in the operation of foreign-owned banks, and market size is not considered or an influence in the investment decisions of foreign investors.
The market size; number of customers, markets and revenue have failed to increase the value of the likes of GTbank, Zenith Bank and UBA in the eyes of foreign investors.
These are some of the largest banks in Nigeria with subsidiaries across Africa and Europe, but yet they pull less weight compared to Citibank, Rand Merchant Bank and the other foreign-owned banks in the country.
Nigerian-owned banks will have to work on their image in the financial market in order not to remain stereotyped as a local bank among the foreign investors’ community.
- 15 things you may not know about the late first civilian governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande - February 11, 2021
- Senate summons CBN governor, SEC chief over ban of cryptocurrency trading - February 11, 2021
- Reps to audit arms, ammunition of military, other security agencies - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
CBN orders banks to accept travel documents, refugee ID for transactions
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised commercial banks to always accept the Machine Readable Convention Travel Document (MRCTD) issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services, as well as Refugee Identity Card Issued by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons as means of identification for banking transactions.
This directive is specifically for refugees and asylum seekers in the country.
The CBN stated this in a circular posted on its website on Wednesday, and signed by its Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Dr. Kevin Amugo.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to challenges encountered by refugees and asylum seekers in Nigeria with regards to means of identification with respect to the conduct of financial transactions.
READ ALSO: Diaspora Remittances into Nigeria dropped by $13.65bn in 2020 – CBN
“To address these concerns, all banks and other financial institutions are referred to the provisions of the CBN AML/CFT Regulations, 2013 (as amended) on customer due diligence, especially Regulation 40 and Regulation 80, and to note that the Machine Readable Convention Travel Document (MRCTD) issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services; and the Refugee Identity Card Issued by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons are adequate as means of identification for banking transactions,” it stated.
It further urged banks and other financial institutions to continue to ensure that effective customer due diligence policies and procedures are implemented to combat money laundering, financing of terrorist and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
- 15 things you may not know about the late first civilian governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande - February 11, 2021
- Senate summons CBN governor, SEC chief over ban of cryptocurrency trading - February 11, 2021
- Reps to audit arms, ammunition of military, other security agencies - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Politics21 hours ago
STRIKE: Nigerian govt, varsity workers to resume talks Thursday
- Politics13 hours ago
Senate condemns negotiation with bandits, calls for total ban on open grazing
- Politics23 hours ago
‘Govt cannot be intimidated, compromised in the exercise of its powers,’ Malami tells #ENDSARS campaigners
- Latest21 hours ago
Senate confirms AMCON, NDIC chiefs
- Latest20 hours ago
1,131 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 142,578. Deaths, recoveries updated
- Metro19 hours ago
70-year-old HIV patient arrested for defiling four-year-old girl in Benue
- Latest24 hours ago
Police officer commits suicide in Imo
- Latest24 hours ago
Bayelsa health workers begin strike over unpaid salary arrears Friday