Sterling Bank appoints axed First Bank director, Olusola Oworu

Sterling Bank has appointed Olusola Oworu, the former Independent Director at First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), who was also the former Special Adviser on Commerce & Industry to erstwhile Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola.

Oworu was appointed into Sterling Bank board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, a statement released by the company to the capital market authority, NGX, on Wednesday, disclosed.

She was part of the First Bank of Nigeria board members axed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in April 2021, during a faceoff between the firm and the financial regulator over unauthorised appointments and dismissals.

Read also: Former First Bank cashier bags 10 years jail term for stealing

Oworu had also served as Commissioner for Commerce & Industry. Her appointment is a return to a company she used to work for, when Sterling Bank was known as NAL Merchant Bank.

Sterling Bank also appointed Olatunji Mayaki as Non-Executive Director. He currently holds the position of Executive Management Consultant at Welton Energy/Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Ltd.

“Mayaki has over 35 years of experience in Corporate Law, Banking & Finance, Asset and Wealth Management and the Upstream Oil and Gas Business.” Sterling wrote in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now