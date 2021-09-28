Connect with us

Business

Sterling Bank investors lose N3.45bn amid sideways trading

Published

20 mins ago

on

Sterling Bank scales regulatory hurdle to become a holding company

The bears are lurking around Sterling Bank, and their presence is hindering the lender from hitting a price bubble which the bulls have been aiming for since the release of its Q2 financial results on July 30.

In the last two months, August to September, once Sterling Bank stock value rises in the capital market, Ripples Nigeria analysis noted holders of the lender’s shares engage in profit-taking, cutting short the firm’s intending bullish run.

This comes as the capital market reacted positively towards the result declaration that revenue rose 2.5 percent (N68.60 billion) in Q2 this year, when compared to the N66.94 billion reported during the same period last year, while PAT rose by 5.1 percent.

READ ALSO: Sterling Bank scales regulatory hurdle to become a holding company

This announcement bumped up Sterling Bank‘s market value to N45.77 billion first week after the Q2 results, but profit-takers threw spanner in the works as shareholders cashed in on the market’s renewed interest in the lender.

The tussle between the bears and bulls have sent investments down by 7.5 percent since August 10 when Sterling Bank clocked its highest stock value (N1.59kobo) after the release of Q2 financials.

Sterling Bank’s sideways drift in the Nigerian bourse has cost stakeholders N3.45 billion loss, as the market capitalisation is now down to N42.32 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × 3 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...