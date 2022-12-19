Sterling Bank launches made-by-Nigerians, to hold maiden fair

Sterling Bank Plc has created a Made-By-Nigerians platform, a community designed to showcase the best products and services made by Nigerians, at home and abroad.

The bank also announced plans to hold a maiden fair this month to exhibit the best Nigerian-made goods to the highest international standards.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, disclosed at a press conference in Lagos at the weekend, that participants should expect a spectacle comprising physical and virtual exhibitions, workshops, discounts, freebies, huge deals, games, refreshments, and entertainment, among others.

Abubakar said the two-day event was the perfect avenue for Nigerian businesses to showcase and promote their products on a global scale by connecting buyers, sellers, and everyone in the supply chain in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

He remarked that the bank was supporting the fair because it was on a mission to promote brands owned by Nigerians to help them build capacity, grow their businesses, and transform the Nigerian economic climate.

He disclosed that over 300 merchants had registered on the platform and were ready to serve buyers with products of the highest quality.

He further noted that MBN was a community for those who dare to dream, a hub that is accessible to every business within Nigeria and/or owned by Nigerians, and focused to help build and better position Nigerian brands to capture the growing global demand.

