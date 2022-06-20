Sterling Bank MD, Suleiman, directors engage in share dealing of N42.36m

Sterling Bank Managing Director, Abubakar Suleiman, and three other executive directors at the financial institution, Raheem Owodeyi, Tunde Adeola and Yemi Odubiyi engaged in share dealings last week.

The four executives traded about N42.36 million worth of shares, amid Sterling Bank‘s depreciation in the Nigerian stock market, having suffered -24% depreciation in the bourse, as investors stayed away from the firm following shareholders declining confidence in the lender’s growth.

Shareholders massive sell off has dragged Sterling Bank’s share down to N1.55kobo per share as at June 17, 2022, as stakeholders are willing to sell their holdings at a cheaper price to exit their investment from the lender, way below the N2.04 investors were willing to buy at the start of January 2021.

The bearish sentiment has wiped off N14.10 billion from the market capitalisation of Sterling Bank, reducing its valuation from N58.73 billion, down to N44.62 billion, reflecting the capital market’s dwindling demand for Sterling Bank shares.

Amid this downward trend, Suleiman, Owodeyi, Adeola, and Odubiyi, who are part of the top five direct majority shareholders, participated in the staff equity scheme, to acquire more shares of Sterling Bank. Share acquisition of top executives are also seen as a way of a company trying to boost the confidence of shareholders to hold their shares, and encourage prospective investors to purchase the firm’s stock.

Read also:Sterling Bank appoints axed First Bank director, Olusola Oworu

In a share dealing document obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ripples Nigeria gathered that Sterling Bank MD paid N19.92 million to acquire 13.02 million shares on June 16, taking his total investment in the firm to N93.53 million.

Owodeyi parted with N5.10 million to purchase 3.33 million shares. He has been acquiring shares since last year, and his current investment value in Sterling Bank is around N29.55 million.

Adeola, who has also been actively increasing his stake at the financial institution bought 1.72 million shares worth N2.63 million, taking his total investment to N44.89 million.

Odubiyi purchased over 9.60 million shares worth N14.70 million, increasing his investment in Sterling Bank to N55.92 million.

As the capital market resumes trading this week on Monday, its left to see how investors will react to their share acquisition, considering Sterling Bank share fell further on Friday, June 17, to N1.55kobo, below the N1.56kobo it closed the previous day with, which was when the four executives engaged in the share dealings.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now