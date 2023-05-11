Sterling Bank, Neimeth, others wipe off N26.03bn from Nigeria’s capital market

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market was down by -0.09 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

The loss was the capital market’s second in 24 hours.

This translated to a N26.03 billion dip in equity capitalization from N28.42 trillion to 28.40 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 47.82 basis points to close at 52,161.24, down from 52,209.06 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Investors splashed N5.24 billion on 477.37 million shares in 5,539 deals on Thursday.

However, this fell short of the N5.95 billion shareholders parted with for 554.31 million shares in 5,168 deals on Wednesday.

Ardova led the gainers’ list with N2.20kobo rise in share price moving from N22 to N24.20kobo per share.

NCR’s share value was up by N0.23kobo to end trading at N2.56kobo from N2.33kobo per share.

Multiverse gained N0.37kobo to move from N3.75kobo to N4.12kobo per share.

MRS gained N2.75kobo to close at N30.70kobo, above its opening price of N27.95kobo per share.

CWG’s share price was up by N0.17 kobo, moving from N1.74 kobo to N1.91 kobo per share.

FCMB topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.24kobo to drop from N4.24kobo to N4 per share.

Access Corporation’s share price dropped by N0.40kobo to end trading at N10.20kobo from N1.70kobo per share.

Sterling Bank lost 3.53 percent to end trading with N1.64kobo from N1.70kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price dropped from N1.50kobo to N1.45kobo per share after losing 3.33 percent during trading.

Royal Exchange lost 3.33 percent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 169.32 million shares valued at N1.74 billion.

UBA followed with 102.05 million shares worth N819.27 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 30.83 million shares worth N179.72 million.

GTCO traded 30.38 million shares valued at N730.88 million, while Zenith Bank sold 16.79 million shares valued at N404.42 million.

