Sports
Sterling set to join Chelsea as forward agrees personal terms with the Blues
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is set to make the switch to Chelsea as he has agreed personal terms with the club.
The 27-year-old will be leaving the Premier League champions this summer despite having one year left on his contract.
Sterling joined City from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015.
Read Also: Sterling, Kane on target as England knock Germany out of Euro 2020
He scored 131 goals in 339 games for the Etihad club. Under Pep Guardiola, Sterling scored 120 goals for Manchester City.
Should the deal be completed, Sterling will become Chelsea’s first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.
Thomas Tuchel’s side beat off competition from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to land the England forward.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...