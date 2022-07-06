Sterling set to join Chelsea as forward agrees personal terms with the Blues

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is set to make the switch to Chelsea as he has agreed personal terms with the club.

The 27-year-old will be leaving the Premier League champions this summer despite having one year left on his contract.

Sterling joined City from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015.

Read Also: Sterling, Kane on target as England knock Germany out of Euro 2020

He scored 131 goals in 339 games for the Etihad club. Under Pep Guardiola, Sterling scored 120 goals for Manchester City.

Should the deal be completed, Sterling will become Chelsea’s first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat off competition from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to land the England forward.

