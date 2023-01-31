Stiff competition ahead, as China set to launch ChatGPT rival

Chinese search giant, Baidu Inc., has announced its intent to launch a new app to rival American owned ChatGPT.

According to the search engine company, the new artificial intelligence, like the Elon Musk-owned ChatGPT, will be able to understand and respond in conversational language to users.

ChatGPT, which was developed by OpenAI LLC, a company partly owned and managed by the Elon Musk team, operates as a large language model AI that can understand and answer complex natural language questions in a conversational way that sounds very human to users.

Baidu noted that it had been working on its AI product for many years now, and it would be based on a machine-learning model that can operate within its own markets, called Ernie.

The launch will fill a vacuum as Chinese do not have access to ChatGPT as the country’s internet-use is highly censored.

The Chinese alternative is expected to be a step above the American ChatGPT with its support of both Chinese and English-language sources.

Speaking on the development, Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said that ChatGPT and conversational AI technologies represented a new future that’s changing the landscape of business.

“I’m so glad that the technology we are pondering every day can attract so many people’s attention,” he said. “That’s not easy.”

