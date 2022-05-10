Politics
STILL UNDECIDED? Jonathan meets APC chairman, Adamu
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reportedly met with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu.
Leadership tweeted photos of the meeting which was said to have taken place in Abuja. However the period or purpose of the meeting was not made known.
The former president had been enmeshed in controversies over his purported bid to contest the presidential elections in 2023, under the platform of the ruling APC, though he is still a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
A northern group had on Monday claimed to have purchased the APC nomination and expression of interest forms for the former president, but he released a statement denying any affiliation with the group.
Read also: 2023: Jonathan disowns northern group that bought APC presidential form
Jonathan stated that if and when he decided to contest the presidential election, he would buy his own forms.
The former president is yet to state categorically whether or not he intends to contest in the forthcoming general elections.
PHOTO NEWS: Former President Goodluck Jonathan's picture with national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, sparks party membership controversy. pic.twitter.com/nvzZQ0zSM6
— LEADERSHIP NEWS (@LeadershipNGA) May 10, 2022
