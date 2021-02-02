Stock investors lose N200bn as Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank join losers’ list

Investors lost over N200 billion at the close of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday.

Just 24 hours after recording N22.1 trillion during trading, activities on the floor of the NSE closed with a market capitalisation of N21.9 trillion on Tuesday.

The bourse traded in a red zone as deals reached 7,110 and fell short of the 7,611 deals garnered on Monday.

The All- Share Index also depreciated by 214.11 basis point to 42,043.79 from 42,257.90 ASI.

The volume of shares traded among investors on Tuesday was 556.02 million, lower than the 586.80 million reported 24 hours earlier.

The value of the trade was placed at N4.7 billion against N6.02 billion for Monday.

According to data obtained from NSE, Unilever led the gainers’ chart in price change, rising by N0.7 to N14.2 kobo from N13.5 kobo at the end of trading today.

Champion Breweries followed with N3.76 kobo following a gain of N0.34 kobo after opening trade at N3.42 kobo.

ETranzact was third on the gainers’ list with a gain of N0.12 kobo to end trading at N2 45 kobo from N2.33kobo.

Custodian came next after closing the market with N6.05, rising by 0.83 percent from the opening price of N6 per share.

Honeywell completed the top five with N1.45 kobo per share, rising by 1.40 percent to move from N1.43 kobo.

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ table after shielding N2 from the N63 it opened with to close the market with N61 per share.

WAPCO also made the list after its share price dropped to N28 from N30.

Ardova lost N1.51kobo to secure the third spot on the losers’ table.

It ended trading with N17.15kobo below the N19.05kobo it opened the trading with.

BOC GAS share price declined to N13.61kobo per share from N15.12kobo after shielding N1.51kobo.

Zenith Bank also joined the losers’ table as its share price fell by N0.85kobo to end trade with N26.3kobo after opening the trade with N27.15kobo per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria drove the markets share volume as investors traded 79.52 million shares at a value of N457.15 million.

Transcorp traded 52.6 million shares worth N54.15 million, while UBA was next with 49.53 million at the cost of N361.64 million.

Zenith Bank traded 38.57 million shares at a value of N1.03 billion and UBA traded 35.51million shares worth N314.79 million.

