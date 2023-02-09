Stock market cap down by N36.57bn, as Fidelity Bank, others record losses

With N36.57 billion lost during trading on Thursday, the market capitalisation of the Nigerian stock market closed down at N29.60 trillion.

This is a -0.12 per cent decline when today’s equity capitalisation is compared to Wednesday’s N29.64 trillion.

The All-Share Index closed at 54,359.9 ASI, slightly below the 54,427.05 ASI it settled at on Wednesday, after losing 67.15 basis points.

Over 255.37 million shares were exchanged in 3,339 deals worth N3.14 billion on Thursday.

It contrasted the 151.58 million shares on Wednesday in 2,974 deals valued at N1.81 billion.

Redstar Express led the gainers’ list with a N0.24kobo rise in share price to move from N2.53kobo to N2.77kobo per share.

TransExpress gained 9,46 per cent to move from N0.74kobo to N0.81kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share value was up by 9.38 per cent to end trading at N0.35kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

Tripple Gee share traded upward by N0.10kobo to rise from N1.15kobo to N1.25kobo per share.

Chams gained 8.33 per cent to close at N0.26kobo, above its opening price of N0.24kobo per share.

Glaxo Smith topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.55kobo to drop from N6.95kobo to N6.40kobo per share.

Veritas’ share price dropped by 4.76 per cent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Wapic lost 4.44 per cent to end trading with N0.43kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share dropped from N0.75kobo to N0.72kobo per share after losing 4 per cent during trading.

Fidelity Bank lost N0.20kobo to drop from N5.90kobo to N5.70kobo per share.

Universal Insurance led the day’s trading with 71.80 million shares valued at N14.36 million.

GTCO traded 22.26 million shares worth N559.06 million.

Sterling Bank sold 12.90 million shares worth N19.75 million.

AIICO followed with 11.43 million shares valued at N6.90 million, while FBN Holding traded 10.31 million shares valued at N121.90 million.

