Stock market closes with N45.35bn gain, as rush for UPDC, PZ shares raises market cap

The bulls maintained their grip on the Nigerian stock market on Friday, as demands for stocks like UPDC, PZ and others pushed the market capitalisation up by 0.16 per cent.

Ripples Nigeria gathered from the trading data obtained from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that the growth added N45.35 billion to the market capitalisation, raising total investment value in the bourse from N26.81 trillion to N26.86 trillion.

This was as a result of the 83.27 basis points gained by the All-Share Index which closed at 49,316.29 ASI, rising from 49,233.02 ASI.

Investment dropped on Friday to 103.71 million shares, valued at N2 billion, and traded in 3,280 deals.

This was below the 222.77 million shares, worth N2.12 billion, that were traded in 2,756 deals on Thursday.

UPDC led the gainers’ list with 10 per cent rise in share price to move from N0.90kobo to N0.99kobo per share.

PZ gained N1.10kobo to move from N11.30kobo to N12.40kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt share value was up by 9.62 per cent to end trading with N0.57kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

Champion gained N0.35kobo to close at N4.10kobo, above its opening price of N3.75kobo per share.

Neimeth share traded upward by N0.12kobo to rise from N1.33kobo to N1.45kobo per share.

Academy topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.13kobo to drop from N1.34kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour share price dropped by 3.64 per cent to end trading at N2.12kobo from N2.20kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 3.13 per cent to end trading with N0.31kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

FCMB lost N0.10kobo to drop from N3.50kobo to N3.40kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria share dropped from N10.50kobo to N10.35kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo during trading.

Zenith Bank led the day’s trading with 14.12 million shares valued at N338.02 million.

GTCO traded 13.57 million shares worth N284.51 million.

Ecobank sold 11.15 million shares worth N124.88 million.

UBA followed with 7.72 million shares valued at N56.70 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 4.69 million shares valued at N19.62 million.

