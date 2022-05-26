STOCK MARKET: Equity cap rises by N301.8bn despite losses in UAC, others

Following a 1.06% jump in the Nigerian bourse’s total share value on Thursday, the market capitalisation increased by N301.85 billion, to N28.65 trillion, having closed Wednesday with N28.35 trillion.

With the sentiment still positive in the capital market, the All Share Index grew to 53,151.32 points, from Wednesday’s 52,591.41, after gaining 559.91 basis points.

This was on the heels of the exchange floor recording 266.18 million shares, which was traded among investors on Thursday, in 5,501 deals, worth N5.11 billion.

The value of traded shares slightly surpassed the N4.23 billion investors spent to exchange 382.45 million shares in 5,922 deals a day before.

In terms of the best performing equities, IMG led the top five list after its share went up by N1, to move from N10 to N11 per share.

Champion share gained N0.34kobo to move from N3.42kobo to N3.76kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.60kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Livestock gained N0.10kobo in share value, to close at N1.46kobo from N1.36kobo per share.

Wapcon share appreciated by N1.65kobo, to rise from N26.50kobo per share to N28.15kobo.

Meanwhile, the decliners list consisted of NPF Microfinance, which lost N0.20kobo from its market price, to drop from N2.02 to N1.82kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria share dropped N1.25kobo to end trading at N11.65kobo from N12.90kobo per share.

Academy was next, losing N0.14kobo to end trading with N1.32kobo from N1.46kobo per share.

Learn Africa depreciated from N2.25kobo to N2.05 per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Royal Exchange lost 5.26 percent of its market price, dropping from N1.14kobo to N1.08 per share.

The top trading equities today are Transcorp, which led with 47.65 million shares traded at a value of N60.10 million.

AccessCorp followed with 25.31 million shares valued at N248.30 million.

GTCO was next with 20.65 million shares worth N481.10 million.

Jaiz Bank sold 16.38 million shares worth N13.18 million, while Universal Insurance traded 16.32 million valued at N3.26 million.

