STOCK MARKET: Livingtrust leads gainers, Regal Insurance tops losers amid N40bn gain

Monday’s trading session continued from the bullish run of last week, awarding shareholders with N40 billion.

This increased the total investment worth held by shareholders in the Nigerian bourse to N24.74 trillion, from the N24.72 trillion market cap of Friday.

However, at the close of trading, the index lost 29.08 basis points from the 45,957.35 All Share Index of Friday – This pushed the NGX index to 45,928.27 points on Monday.

Meanwhile, the value of investment recorded by the capital market rose today as over 278.60 million shares were exchanged in 4,447 deals valued at N2.88 billion.

It was in contrast to the 281.58 million shares investors exchanged last week Friday for N2.41 billion in 3,739 deals.

On Monday, Livingtrust headed the top five gainers, after recording N0.10kobo gain in its share, sending the equity to N1.14kobo per share from N1.04kobo.

NNFM share increased in value, gaining N0.75kobo to end trading with N8.65kobo from N7.90kobo per share.

Academy share was up 9.09 percent to move from N0.66kobo to N0.72kobo per share.

Courtville gained 8.70 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport was up by 5.88 percent as the share ended trading with N0.36kobo from N0.34kobo per share.

The top five decliners were led by Regal Insurance, with its share value declining from N0.42kobo to N0.38kobo per share after shedding 9.52 percent in its share price.

FTN Cocoa share depreciated from N0.39kobo to N0.36kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent in its asset value during trading

NEM share dropped N0.20kobo to end trading at N3.50kobo from N3.70kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance lost 4.17 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Cutix completed the list after shedding N0.10kobo from its market price to drop from N2.50kobo to N2.40kobo per share.

The top trading equities are Chams, which reported an exchange of 8.11 million shares worth N38.05 million.

UBA traded 35.11 million valued at N284.73 million.

Courtville followed with 33.32 million shares valued at N16.54 million.

Sterling Bank sold 18.77 million shares worth N30.10 million, while Access Bank traded 17.06 million valued at N166.41 million.

