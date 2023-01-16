Stock market: N80.85bn lost to sell off in Chellarams, Royal Exchange

Investors lost N80.85 billion on Monday after the market valuation of the Nigerian stock exchange dropped to N28.52 trillion.

The loss represents a decline of -0.28 per cent in the market capitalisation which closed last week Friday at N28.60 trillion.

This was after the All Share Index depreciated to 52,364.04 from the 52,512.48 ASI recorded on Friday, losing 148.44 basis points.

Investors exchanged 198.70 million shares in 5,072 deals, valued at N2.94 billion on Monday.

It contrasted with the 217.16 million shares, worth N2.55 billion, that were exchanged in 4,591 deals.

Presco led the gainers’ list with N13.30kobo rise in share price to move from N137.50kobo to N150.80kobo per share.

Wapic gained 9.52 per cent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share value was up by 7.14 per cent to end trading at N0.30kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Read also:ROUNDUP: Stock market investment rises by 9.13%, Abbey Mortgage, others make weekly losers’ list

RT Briscoe share traded upward by 6.90 per cent to rise from N0.29kobo to N0.31kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport gained 6.90 per cent to close at N0.31kobo, above its opening price of N0.29kobo per share.

Chellarams topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.13kobo to drop from N1.34kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price dropped by 9.38 per cent to end trading at N0.58kobo from N0.64kobo per share.

Prestige lost 8.70 per cent to end trading with N0.42kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Livestock lost N0.10kobo to drop from N1.30kobo to N1.20kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share dropped from N0.91kobo to N0.85kobo per share after losing 6.59 per cent during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 16.59 million shares valued at N399.62 million.

UBA traded 15.50 million shares worth N126.51 million.

Transcorp sold 14.09 million shares worth N16.99 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 12.62 million shares valued at N145.80 million, while Access Corp traded 12.56 million shares valued at N113.82 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now