STOCK MARKET: Nigerian investors make N32.87bn in eight hours

Market capitalisation jumped 0.13 percent on Thursday, settling at N25.31 trillion, above the previous day’s N25.27 trillion.

This resulted into N32.87 billion gain in shareholders total investment at the end of trading today.

The All-Share Index gained 61 basis points on Thursday, to improve the 46,904.48 ASI to 46,965.48.

The capital market ended with investors trading 256.02 million shares in 4,227 deals, worth N3.66 billion, on Thursday.

However, a day before, investors parted with N2.62 billion to trade 201.28 million shares in 4,017 deals.

Meyer topped the gainers list with 10 percent to rise from N0.60kobo per share to N0.66kobo.

Mansard share was up by N0.21kobo to move from N2.16kobo to N2.37kobo per share.

First Bank Holdings share appreciated by N0.80kobo to move from N11.60kobo to N12.40kobo per share.

Courtville gained 5.66 percent to end trading with N0.56kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Okomu Oil, gained N6.20kobo, to close at N149.70kobo from N143.50kobo per share.

The five best losers were NNFM, which shed N10 to drop from N9 to N1 per share.

Neimeth share dropped N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.42kobo from N1.57kobo per share.

Berger depreciated from N7.50kobo to N6.80kobo per share after losing N0.70kobo during trading.

RT Briscoe lost 9.23 percent to end trading with N0.59kobo from N0.65kobo per share.

NB completed the list after losing N4.05 from its market price to drop from N44.50kobo to N40.45kobo per share.

The top trading equities today were Fidelity Bank, which led with 77.34 million shares traded at a value of N242.26 million.

UACN followed with 16.95 million shares valued at N198.69 million.

Chams was next with 15.45 million shares worth N3.21 million.

Zenith Bank sold 15.24 million shares worth N343.36 million, while AccessCorp traded 15.22 million valued at N149.85 million.

