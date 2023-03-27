Stock market nosedives by 2.08%, equity investors lose N621.99 billion

Nigerian stock market capitalisation plunged by –2.08 per cent on Monday, closing down at N29.28 trillion.

This wiped off N621.99 billion from the Nigerian bourse’s total investment value which ended trading at N29.90 trillion last week Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index depreciated significantly to 53,750.77 ASI, losing 1,141.76 basis points from Friday’s 54,892.53 ASI.

On the trading floor, over 100.88 million shares exchanged investors’ hands in 3,279 deals, worth N4.34 billion, on Monday.

This contradicted with the 137 million shares exchanged on Friday in 2,912 deals worth N3.87 billion.

Courtville led the gainers’ list with a 6.67 per cent rise in share price to move from N0.45kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance share value was up by 2.70 per cent to end trading at N1.90kobo from N1.85kobo per share.

AIICO gained 1.75 per cent to move from N0.57kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

First Bank Holdings gained N0.10kobo per cent to close at N11, above its opening price of N10.90kobo per share.

Read also:NGX: Market cap crashes below 1% amidst sell-off in International Breweries, Transcorp

Zenith Bank’s share traded upward by 0.20 per cent to rise from N24.95kobo to N25 per share.

NCR topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.23kobo to drop from N2.35kobo to N2.12kobo per share.

Unity Bank share price dropped by 9.43 per cent to end trading at N0.48kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Prestige lost 8.89 per cent to end trading with N0.41kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share dropped from N0.48kobo to N0.44kobo per share after losing 8.33 per cent during trading.

Airtel Africa lost N128.70kobo to drop from N1548.70kobo to N1420 per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 12.83 million shares valued at N318.51 million.

Zenith Bank traded 11.91 million shares worth N297.98 million.

UBA sold 10.03 million shares worth N80.24 million.

MTN Nigeria followed with 8.26 million shares valued at N1.92 billion, while First Bank traded 7.71 million shares valued at N84.57 million.

