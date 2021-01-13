Stock Market rally continues as investors gain N23.58bn on Wednesday

Nigerian Stocks at the third trading session of the week again close on a positive note, as All Share Index advanced on Wednesday by 0.11% to 40,341.05 index points driven by price appreciation in Mobil, BOCGAS, and SEPLAT.

MOBIL led the gainers table at 9.43% to close at N249.5 followed by FLOURMILL up 6.93% to close at N29. BOCGAS at 9.92% to close at N12.52.

Other top gainers include, 3 SEPLAT up 0.08% to close at N496.5 while GUINNESS went up 1.61% to close at N18.9.

In all, market breadth came in with 32 gainers and 16 losers.

The Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 0.17%, and N21.09 trillion respectively.

A total volume of 468.1 million units of shares, valued at N6.96 billion exchanged hands in 5,697 deals.

ZenithBank stocks was the most traded shares by volume and value at 45.7 million units and N1.18 billion respectively.

The sectorial performance was broadly bullish as the Insurance & Energy indexes lead the gainer’s chart by +4.12 & 1.74%.

The Consumer goods, Industrial & Banking sectors trailed distantly, appreciating by 0.11% and 0.08% apiece.

Top losers after the day’s trading include INTBREW down 3.82% to close at N6.8 GLAXOSMITH down 2.78% to close at N7 LIVESTOCK down 9.74% to close at N1.76 – AFRIPRUD down 2.59% to close at N6.77 and CUTIX down 5.00% to close at N2.09

