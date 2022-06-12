STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP: Investments fall, as investors part with N19.49bn in five days

Over 1.831 billion shares, worth N19.494 billion, exchanged investors hands in 21,723 deals within five days this week, against the 28.736 billion shares valued at N209.060 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,688 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry contributed 64.07% and 64.04% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively, after investors exchanged 2.244 billion shares in 10,817 deals, worth N12.399 billion.

Conglomerates Industry came next following 419.100 million shares traded on its floor in 1,095 deals, worth N607.703 million, while Consumer Goods Industry reported 69.680 million shares, worth N2.754 billion, were traded in 3,158 deals.

Top three equities

By measure of volume, FBN Holdings Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc were the top three performing equities, accounting for 62.08% and 42.70% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Among the three companies, investors traded a combined 1.136 billion shares worth N8.323 billion in 2,906 deals.

Top five gainers of the week

Global Spectrum stock value gained N0.25kobo as the share price ended the week with N2.75kobo per share against the N2.50kobo it opened with.

Read also:Shareholders lose N85.3bn to slump in Nigeria’s stock market

Conoil closed the week with N32 per share, rising by N2.90kobo to move above its opening of N29.10kobo per share.

Fidson was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N1.05 to move from its opening of N10.95kobo to end the week with N12 per share.

University Press share rose by N0.25kobo during the week as its stock hit N2.90kobo per share against the N2.65kobo that it started this week with.

Pharmadeko share appreciated by N0.15kobo to jump from N1.60kobo per share to N1.75kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Industrial & Medical Gases topped the losers list following a loss of N1.85kobo, which reduced its stock value to N9.15kobo at the end of trading, from N11.

Ecobank share value dropped to N11.10kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost N1.40kobo from its opening share price of N12.50kobo per share.

MRS Oil lost N1.60kobo from its share to end the week with N14.80kobo per share, below the N16.40kobo per share it started trading with.

ETranzact share lost N0.29kobo to end the week with N2.71kobo per share, against the N3 per share it started the week with.

The Initiates share value also fell during the week, losing 9.09 percent from its opening stock price of N0.44kobo to end trading with N0.40kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now