STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP: Investments fall, as investors trade N8.667bn stocks

Between Monday and Friday, a total of 694.376 million shares exchanged investors’ hands in 15,418 deals, worth N8.667 billion in the Nigerian stock market.

It contrasted with the N11.714 billion investors parted with last week to trade 1.101 billion shares in 15,697 deals – indicating investment into the bourse fell.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the top performing sector based on volume, reporting 487.150 million shares were traded in 7,527 deals valued at N4.229 billion.

Conglomerates Industry came next as investors exchanged 61.896 million shares, worth N77.471 million, in 396 deals.

Grabbing third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, which recorded 40.042 million shares traded on its floor in 2,713 deals, valued at N1.243 billion.

Top three equities

Data obtained from the stock market listed Access Holdings Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc as the top three equities of the week based on volume of trades.

The three companies accounted for 232.923 million shares worth N1.237 billion in 1,316 deals, representing 33.54 percent and 14.27 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.



Top five gainers of the week

AXA Mansard stock value gained N0.24kobo as the share price ended the week with N1.77kobo per share against the N1.53kobo it opened with.

Union Bank closed the week with N0.75kobo per share, rising by N6.50kobo to move above its opening of N5.75kobo per share.

GTCO was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N1.90kobo to move from its opening of N17.55kobo to end the week with N19.45kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries share rose by N3.85kobo during the week as its stock hit N41.25kobo per share against the N37.40kobo that it started this week with.

Unilever Nigeria share appreciated by N1 to jump from N10 per share to N11 per share.

Top five losers of the week

SCOA topped the losers list following a loss of N0.46kobo, which reduced its stock value to N1.29kobo at the end of trading, from N1.75kobo.

Guinness share value dropped to N60.50kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost N14.15kobo from its opening share price of N74.65kobo per share.

Regency Assurance lost 14.81 percent from its share to end the week with N0.23kobo per share, below the N0.27kobo per share it started trading with.

Unity Bank share lost 12.28 percent to end the week with N0.50kobo per share, against the N0.57kobo per share it started the week with.

Royal Exchange share value also fell during the week, losing N0.10kobo from its opening stock price of N0.88kobo to end trading with N0.78kobo per share.

