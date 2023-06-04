Stock market roundup: Investors buy N46.64bn worth of shares after Tinubu’s inauguration

The Nigerian stock market opened for four days in the just concluded week due to the public holiday on Monday, in celebration of the Presidential inauguration of Bola Tinubu.

Despite being short a day, the Nigerian bourse recorded growth in the level of investments secured for the week, as investors traded 2.586 billion shares in 35,122 deals, worth N46.643 billion.

This surpassed the 1.963 billion shares exchanged by investors in 30,827 deals the week before, which was valued at N33.899 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart by volume, with 1.890 billion shares, valued at N23.041 billion, traded in 17,806 deals.

Next on the list was the Conglomerates Industry, with investors exchanging 170.218 million shares in 1,830 deals, worth N638.188 million.

The Consumer Goods Industry came in third position, recording 132.432 million shares, traded by investors who part with N3.837 billion in 4,938 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities for the week are Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and FBN Holding by volume.

They accounted for 915.908 million shares worth N10.916 billion in 6,575 deals, contributing 35.42% and 23.40% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Conoil stock gained N21.95 kobo, ending the week with N69.90kobo per share, higher than the N47.95 kobo it started with.

Eterna’s share rose to N9.25 kobo per share, from N7 per share, gaining N2.25kobo.

Jaiz Bank saw its stock price rise by 0.30 kobo, to end the week with N1.30 kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N1.

MRS Oil’s share value grew to N49.30 kobo per share, increasing by N8.50 kobo, from N40.80 kobo.

Neimeth’s share closed the week at N1.67 kobo per share from N1.39kobo per share, appreciating by N0.28 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Tantalizer’s share lost 16 per cent, to settle at N0.21 kobo, below the N0.25 kobo it opened the week with.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share lost 11.48 per cent, to close at N0.54 kobo per share, against the opening price of N0.61 kobo per share.

Prestige also reported a loss of 8.89 per cent, dropping the share to N0.41kobo per share, from N0.45kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance Bank’s share dropped to N1.75kobo, losing N0.17 kobo, from the N1.92 kobo per share it started trading with.

Champion Brew’s share fell from N4.18 kobo to N3.87kobo per share, losing N0.31 kobo within four days.

