STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP: Oando leads top gainers of the week as Linkage Assurance leads losers

The Nigerian stock market reported a boost in investment this week, recording a total turnover of 1.374 billion shares in 22,982 deals worth N11.823 billion.

This is in contrast to the 896.174 million shares valued at N5.235 billion billion that exchanged hands on the floor last week in 11,714 deals.

Top three active sectors of the week

According to the NGX, the Financial Services Industry picked up from where it left off last week to top the most active sectors of this week by measure of volume, followed by the Conglomerates Industry and the Oil and Gas Industry.

The Financial Services Industry recorded 715.394 million shares traded in 10,274 deals, valued at N4.745 billion.

Conglomerates Industry reported 212.340 million shares worth N517.613 million in 1,060 deals.

Oil and Gas Industry recorded 153.440 million shares worth N1.597 billion in 3,076 deals.

Top three equities

Transcorp, Oando and Fidelity Bank were the top three equities this week by measure of volume. The three companies accounted for 378.863 million shares worth N995.477 million in 2,998 deals.

Transcorp, Oando and Fidelity Bank contributed 27.57 percent and 8.42 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Oando share price rose by N0.92kobo to jump from N3.97kobo per share to N4.89kobo per share.

BOC Gases stock value was up by N1.50kobo as the share price ended the week with N9.20kobo per share against the N7.70kobo it opened with.

FTN Cocoa closed the week with N0.48kobo per share, rising by 17.07 percent to move above its opening of N0.41kobo per share.

NAHCO was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by N0.24kobo to move from its opening of N2.20kobo to end the week with N2.44kobo per share.

Julius Berger gained N2.20kobo during the week as its share price rose to N22.50kobo per share against the N20.30kobo that it started this week with.

Top five losers of the week

Linkage Assurance topped the losers list following a loss of N0.10kobo, which reduced its stock value to N0.60kobo at the end of trading, from N0.70kobo.

Regency Assurance share price dropped to N0.42kobo by end of trade this week, having lost 12.50 percent from its opening share price of N0.48kobo.

UPDC share price was down by N0.15kobo to end the week with N1.20kobo per share, against the N1.35kobo per share it started the week with.

Learn Africa share value also fell during the week, losing N0.15kobo from its opening stock price of N1.50kobo, to end trading with N1.35kobo per share.

Pharma Deko lost N0.12kobo from its share price to end the week with N1.09 per share, below the N1.21kobo per share it started trading with.

