STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP: Three Nigerian banks emerge top equities of the week

During the week, investors in the Nigerian stock market traded 1.021 billion shares worth N14.145 billion in 17,565 deals.

This surpassed last week’s 1.006 billion shares valued at N10.330 billion, which was exchanged in 17,165 deals.

Industry performance this week

In the market report released by the NGX, it was gathered that by measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry, Consumer Goods and ICT Industries led trading activities.

Financial Services Industry accounted for 721.728 million shares valued at N5.995 billion which was traded in 8,709 deals.

The report stated that Consumer Goods Industry gained 99.083 million shares worth N2.395 billion in 3,703 deals.

The ICT Industry recorded a turnover of 72.718 million shares worth N3.407 million in 643 deals.

Top three equities in the stock market

By measure of volume, the largest investment was reported in Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Wema Bank and Zenith Bank.

The three equities accounted for 20.95 percent and 26.99 percent of the total investment turnover volume and value respectively.

GTCO, Wema Bank and Zenith Bank recorded 213.871 million shares worth N3.818 billion in 3,023 deals during the five trading week.

Top five gainers of the week

Ikeja Hotel share price rose by N0.60kobo to jump from N1 per share to N1.60kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance stock value was up by N0.20kobo as the share price ended the week with N0.85kobo against the N0.65kobo it opened with.

Wema Bank closed the week with N0.74kobo per share after gaining N0.14kobo to move above its opening of N0.60kobo per share.

Read also: NSE ROUNDUP: Easter holiday affects stock market activities, drag capital investment down

Tripple Gee and Company was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by N0.14kobo to move from its opening of N0.70kobo to end the week with N0.84kobo per share.

Berger Paints gained N1.50kobo during the week as its share price rose to N9.20kobo per share against the N7.70kobo that it started this week with.

Top five losers of the week

BOC Gases topped the losers list following a loss of N2, which reduced its stock value to N8.55kobo at the end of trading, from N10.55kobo.

Regency Assurance share price dropped to N0.42kobo by end of trade this week, having lost 14.29 percent from its opening share price of N0.49kobo.

Royal Exchange share price was down by 12.70 percent to end the week with N0.55kobo per share, against the N0.63kobo per share it started the week with.

University Press share value also fell during the week, losing N0.15kobo from its opening stock price of N1.67kobo, to end trading with N1.52kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 6.06 percent from its share price to end the week with N0.31kobo per share, below the N0.33kobo per share it started trading with.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions