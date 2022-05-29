Stock round-up: Airtel among top equities as investors splash N27.2bn on 1.8m shares in 5 days

Investors traded 1.840 billion shares valued at N27.286 billion in 27,273 deals last week.

However, this fell short of the 3.021 billion shares worth N31.784 billion that exchanged hands in 29,153 deals the previous month.

Top NGX performing sector

At the end of this week’s trading session, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.286 billion shares valued at N10.745 billion traded in 12,379 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry ended the week with 251.105 million shares worth N1.659 billion in 1,371 deals while investors in the Consumer Goods Industry traded 105.601 million shares worth N2.522 billion in 4,263 deals.

Investors in Ecobank Transnational Incorporation, Jaiz Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc traded 640.650 million shares worth N4.825 billion in 2,098 deals, contributing 34.81% and 17.68% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively last week.

The top three equities were FCMB Group Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, with the three companies accounting for 56.21% and 12.88% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Investors in FCMB, Jaiz Bank, and Transcorp traded 640.650 million shares worth N4.825 billion in 2,098 deals during the period.

Top five gainers of the week

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria gained N1.90kobo to end the week with N11 against the N9.10kobo per share posted the previous week.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N36.9bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues bearish run

MRS Oil’s share was up by N2.80kobo to rise from N13.60 kobo to N16.40kobo per share.

Airtel Africa gained N297 to move from N1,470 to N1,767 per share.

Conoil’s share rose by N3.10kobo to end the week with N34.25kobo compared to N31.15kobo recorded the previous week.

FTN Cocoa’s share appreciated by 9.37 percent to close at N0.35kobo, up from N0.32kobo per share posted seven days earlier.

Top five NGX losers of the week

UAC Nigeria topped the losers list after shedding N3.90kobo to drop from N14.40kobo N10.50kobo per share.

Global Spectrum Energy lost N3.41 kobo to drop from N6.18 kobo to N2.77kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share was down by N0.16kobo to close at N0.98kobo compared to N1.14kobo per share recorded the previous week

RT Briscoe share lost 13.85 percent of its share price to drop from N0.65kobo to N0.56kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank lost N0.12kobo to drop from N0.90kobo to N0.78kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now