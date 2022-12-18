Stock round-up: Investors part with N12.2bn for 814m shares in five days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market parted with N12.204 billion for 814.089 million shares in 15,488 deals this week.

This however fell short of the N15.243 billion shareholders splashed on 1.225 billion shares in 15,317 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the most active industry by measure of volume after investors traded 663.799 million shares worth N5.517 billion in 7,240 deals.

The ICT Industry followed with investors trading 44.358 million shares valued at N4.493 billion in 1,136 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry completed the list with 27.372 million shares worth N1.187 billion traded by investors in 3,051 deals.

By measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 514.067 million shares valued at N5.104 billion traded by shareholders in 6,489 deals.

The Construction/Real Estate Industry followed with 463.348 million shares valued at N1.620 billion traded in 210 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry completed the list of top three with 69.017 million shares worth N86.431 million exchanging hands in 528 deals.

Top three equities

Sterling Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc were the top three equities by measure of volume.

Investors traded 394.878 million shares worth N2.847 billion in 2,274 deals.

These accounted for 48.51 percent and 23.33 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Learn Africa gained N0.47kobo to close at N2.12kobo, up from the N1.65kobo posted last week.

Thomas Wyatt’s share price was up by 18.75 percent to move from N0.48kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price rose by 13.04 percent to end the week at N0.52kobo as against the previous price of N0.46kobo per share.

Coronation’s share price increased by 10.81 percent to move from N0.37 kobo to N0.41 kobo per share.

Smart Products’ share price appreciated by 10 percent to close at N0.26kobo, up from N0.22kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

McNichols’ share price was down by 8.70 percent to settle at N0.54kobo, down from the previous N0.61kobo per share.

Academy lost N0.13kobo to drop from N1.34 kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

Prestige’s share price dropped from N0.46kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share price fell from N4.35 kobo to N3.98 kobo per share after losing N0.37 kobo during trading.

AXA Mansard lost N0.16 kobo to drop from N1.99 kobo to N1.83 kobo per share in five days.

