Stock round-up: Investors part with N19.6bn in five days as International Breweries, Japaul Gold lead losers

Investors at the Nigerian capital market parted with N19.614 billion to trade 1.785 billion shares in 27,822 deals this week.

This surpassed the N19.08 billion coughed out by investors in exchange for 1.448 billion shares in 22,557 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the top trading sector based on volume this week as investors traded 1.094 billion shares valued at N10.506 billion in 13,580 deals.

The financial services industry was followed by Conglomerates Industry with 144.172 million shares worth N253.262 million traded in 1,077 deals.

The ICT Industry sold 122.193 million shares worth N1.719 billion in 1,661 deals this week.

Top three equities

According to the market report, 21.27 percent and 15.05 percent of the total equity turnover in volume and value were shared between Fidelity Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.

This means Fidelity Bank, Transcorp and GTCO traded 415.095 million shares worth N3.205 billion in 3,556 deals on the floor of the stock market.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

RT Briscoe’s share price rose by 40 percent to jump from N0.20kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.30kobo to end the week with N1.24kobo compared to N0.94kobo per share posted at the beginning of the week.

READ ALSO: NGX: Oando, SCOA among top gainers as investors pocket N215.08bn

Conoil closed the week with N26.50kobo, rising by N4.55kobo to move above its opening of N21.95kobo per share.

SCOA Nigeria gained N0.21kobo to move from N1.04 to N1.25kobo per share.

NGX share price rose by N3.10kobo close to N24.25kobo per share against the N21.15kobo recorded last week.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Courville’s share price dipped by 11.67 percent to close at N0.53kobo compared to N0.60kobo recorded last week.

Caverton lost N0.20kobo to drop from N1.75kobo to N1.55kobo this week.

Similarly, International Breweries lost N0.60kobo to close at N5.30kobo against N5.90kobo posted last week.

Pharmadeko’s share price was down by N0.22kobo to end the week with N1.98kobo against the opening price of N2.20kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share value dropped by 9.76 percent to end the week at N0.37 kobo from N0.41kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now