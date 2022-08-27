Stock round-up: Investors sell N15.2bn stocks as First Bank, Access Bank top trades

Investors traded 914.443 million shares worth N15.263 in 18,021 deals this week.

This surpassed the 823.005 million shares valued at N12.228 billion which exchanged hands in 17,482 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

According to data released by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 723.125 million shares valued at N5.209 billion traded by investors in 9,122 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with shareholders trading 51.097 million shares worth N4.668 billion in 2,610 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry reported 36.089 million shares worth N72.383 million in 527 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities for the week are Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Holdings Plc by measure of volume, after contributing 35.63% and 11.52% to the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively.

Investors traded 325.818 million shares worth N1.758 billion in 1,897 deals involving Mutual Benefits Assurance, FBN Holdings and Access Holdings.

READ ALSO: Investors drop N426bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues losing streak

Top five gainers of the week

NEM Insurance gained N1.18kobo to end the week with N5 per share against the N3.82kobo recorded last week.

Mutual Benefit’s share price rose by 20 percent to move from N0.25kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s stock price was up by 17.24 percent to move from its opening of N0.29kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share rose by N0.30kobo hit N2.40kobo compared to the previous N2.10kobo per share.

Honeywell’s share appreciated by N0.30kobo to rise from N2.42kobo to N2.72kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

NNFM topped the losers’ list after shedding N1.10kobo to drop from N8.60kobo to N7.50kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share value dropped from N0.33kobo to N0.29kobo per share after losing lost 12.12 percent of its share price.

Ellah Lakes lost N0.40kobo to drop from N4 to N3.60kobo per share.

Fidson lost N0.99kobo to end the week with N9.11kobo against the N10.10kobo per share posted last week.

Vitafoam lost N2.20kobo to drop from N22.50kobo to N20.30kobo per share.

