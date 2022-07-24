Business
Stock round-up: Investors spend N14.80bn on 917.1m shares as Seplat leads trading
Investors spent N14.803 billion on 917.190 million shares in 19,513 deals last week.
This was in contrast to the N7.517 billion the investors coughed out for 504.322 million shares in 12,393 deals the previous week.
Top NGX performing sector
The Financial Services Industry was one of the best three performing sectors after investors traded 648.207 million shares worth N6.258 billion in 9,293 deals on the trading floor last week.
Consumer Goods Industry’s investors traded 102.605 million shares worth N3.211 billion in 3,016 deals.
Their counterparts in the Conglomerates Industry exchanged 36.218 million shares valued at N193.47 million in 562 deals during the period.
Top three equities
The top three equities by measure of volume were United Bank For Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Access Holdings Plc.
UBA, GTCO and Access Holdings investors traded 355.624 million shares worth N4.120 billion in 3,486 deals.
These accounted for 38.77% and 27.83% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Seplat, Academy Press and Fidson are stocks to watch this week
Top five gainers of the week
Cornerstone gained N0.15kobo to end the week with N0.72kobo as against N0.57kobo recorded the previous week.
Seplat’s share price rose by N130 to close at N1430.50kobo, up from N1300.50kobo per share posted seven days earlier.
Linkage’s share price was up by 9.43 percent to move from N0.53kobo to N0.58kobo per share.
The Initiates share rose by 9.09 percent to hit N0.48kobo as against the previous N0.44kobo per share.
RT Briscoe’s share appreciated by 8.11 percent to move from N0.37kobo to N0.40kobo per share.
Top five NGX losers of the week
NAHCO topped the losers’ list after shedding N2.80kobo to close at N5.50kobo as against the previous N8.30 per share.
Caverton lost N0.23 kobo to drop from N1.14kobo to N1.37kobo per share.
Honeywell’s share price was down by N0.40kobo to drop from N2.75kobo to N2.35kobo per share.
FTN Cocoa’s share drop by 14.29% to end the week with N0.30kobo against the previous N0.35kobo per share
Nigerian Breweries lost N6.10kobo to drop from N55.85kobo to N49.75kobo per share.
