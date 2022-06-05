Stock round-up: Investors splash N31.7bn on 3.021bn shares in five days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 3.021 billion shares worth N31.784 billion in 29,153 deals in five days last week.

This surpassed the 1.816 billion shares valued at N27.194 billion which exchanged hands in 36,286 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

Investors in the Financial Services Industry traded 2.244 billion shares valued at N12.399 billion in 10,817 deals to become the best performing sector last week.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with investors trading 345.806 million shares worth N558.873 million in 1,676 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry completed the list with 149.009 million shares valued at N2.750 billion traded by shareholders in 5,632 deals.

Top three equities

Investors traded 1.69 billion shares valued at N4.095 billion in 2,188 deals across FCMB Group Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, making the three companies the top three equities last week.

This means FCMB Group, Jaiz Bank and Transcorp accounted for 56.21% and 12.88% of the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

McNichols gained N0.79kobo to end the week with N2.13kobo against the N1.34kobo per share reported the previous week.

Transcorp’s share was up by 20.70% to move from N4.88kobo to N5.89kobo per share.

NNFM gained N2.05 to move from N9.95kobo to N12 per share.

Abbey Mortgage’s share rose by N0.28kobo to end the week with N1.65kobo compared to N1.37kobo posted the previous week.

PZ Cussons’ share appreciated by N1.40kobo to rise from N11.60kobo to N13 per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Royal Exchange lost N0.39kobo to drop from N1.53kobo to N1.14kobo per share.

Academy Press’ share dropped by N0.28kobo to close at N1.23kobo as against the N1.51kobo per share posted the previous week.

FTN Cocoa lost 15.79 percent from its share price to end the week with N0.32kobo, down from N0.38kobo per share reported a week earlier.

May & Baker lost N0.74kobo to end the week with N4.31kobo from the previous N5.05 per share.

GlaxoSmithKline’s share price was down by N0.95kobo to drop from N7.90kobo to N6.95kobo per share.

