Stock round-up: Investors trade N31.7bn worth of shares in 5 days

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 3.021 billion shares valued at N31.7 billion in 29,153 deals last week.

These, however, fell short of 1.816 billion shares worth N27.1 billion which exchanged hands in 36,286 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the best performing sector with 2.244 billion shares valued at N12.399 billion traded in 10,817 deals last week.

The Conglomerates Industry recorded 345.806 million shares worth N558.873 million in 1,676 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry completed the top three with investors trading 149.009 million shares worth N2.750 billion in 5,632 deals.

Top three equities

FCMB Group Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc accounted for 56.21% and 12.88% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The three companies accounted for 1.698 billion shares worth N4.095 billion in 2,188 deals last week.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

McNichols gained N0.79kobo to end the week with N2.13kobo compared to N1.34kobo posted the previous week.

Transcorp Hotels’ share price was up by N1.01 kobo to rise from N4.88 kobo to N5.89kobo per share.

NNFM gained N2.05 to move from N9.95kobo to N12 per share.

Abbey Mortgage’s share rose by N0.28kobo to close the week with N1.65kobo as against the N1.37kobo per share recorded the previous week.

PZ Cussons’ share price increased by N1.40kobo to move from N11.60kobo to N13 per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Royal Exchange topped the losers list after shedding N0.39kobo to drop from N1.53 kobo to N1.14kobo per share.

Academy’s share value dropped from N1.51 kobo to N1.23kobo per share after losing N0.28kobo last week.

FTN Cocoa Processors’ share dropped by 15.79% to end the week with N0.32kobo, down from N0.38kobo per share.

May & Baker Nigeria lost N0.74kobo to end the week with N4.31kobo as against the N5.05 per share posted the previous week.

GlaxoSmithKline lost N0.95kobo to drop from N7.90kobo to N6.95kobo per share.

