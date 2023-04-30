Stock roundup: Equity investments into Nigerian stock market up by 277.7%

After returning from the Eid el-Fitr public holiday on April 24, the Nigerian stock market reported equity investors invested N59.007 billion to trade 14.029 billion shares in 24,048 deals from Tuesday to Friday.

The week before, Ripples Nigeria had reported that the stock market investors had exchanged 3.920 billion shares in 16,856 deals, valued at N15.620 billion.

This indicates N43.38 billion increase in investment or 277.7 per cent growth.

Top NGX performing sector

The Conglomerates Industry topped the best-performing list after investors exchanged 11.399 billion shares, valued at N30.990 billion, in 2,310 deals, on the industry’s floor.

Next on the list is the Financial Services Industry, which reported 2.185 billion shares worth N22.225 billion were traded by investors in 11,946 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry occupied the third position, as 117.097 million shares were exchanged in 1,500 deals, worth N648.971 million.

Top three equities

The top three equities this week are Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc by the measure of volume, as the firms accounted for 13.116 billion shares worth traded in the Nigerian bourse in 6,614 deals, worth N47.928 billion.

Transcorp, Access Holdings and Fidelity Bank contributed 93.49 per cent and 81.22 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Honeywell Flour Mill stock gained N0.81kobo, ending the week with N3.13kobo per share, higher than the N2.32kobo it started with.

Cadbury’s share rose to N13.50kobo per share, from N10.20kobo per share, gaining N3.30kobo.

CWG saw its stock price rise by N0.17kobo, to end the week with N1.05, in contrast to the opening price of N0.88kobo.

Chams’ share value grew to N0.28kobo per share, increasing by 16.67 per cent, from N0.24kobo.

Transcorp Plc’s share closed the week at N2.81kobo per share from N2.45kobo per share, appreciating by N0.36kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Nigerian Breweries’ share lost N4.15kobo, to settle at N36.15kobo, below the N32 it opened the week with.

Royal Exchange’s share lost 11.11 per cent, to close at N0.56kobo per share, against the opening price of N0.63kobo per share.

Redstar Express also reported a loss of N0.28kobo, dropping the share to N2.52kobo per share, from N2.80kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share dropped to N1.24kobo, losing N0.12kobo from the N1.36kobo per share it started trading with.

Prestige Assurance’s share fell from N0.39kobo to N0.36kobo per share, losing 7.69 per cent within four days.

