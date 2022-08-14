Stock roundup: Investors splash N13.5bn on 1.5bn shares as Ikeja Hotel tops gainers

Investors parted with N13.547 billion for 1.511 billion shares in 20,074 deals last week.

This surpassed the N12.850 billion which investors splashed on 705.636 million shares in 22,124 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

According to data from the Nigeria Exchange Group, the Financial Services Industry was the top performing sector with investors trading 680.202 million shares valued at N4.672 billion in 9,230 deals last week.

The Services Industry followed with 499.178 million shares worth N3.407 billion traded in 866 deals.

The ICT Industry completed the list with 113.804 million shares worth N2.246 billion traded by shareholders in 2,083 deals.

Top three equities

Capital Hotel Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc were the top three equities by measure of volume last week.

They accounted for 50.55 percent and 37.87 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Investors in the three companies traded 763.836 million shares valued at N5.130 billion in 1,025 deals last week.

Top five gainers of the week

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.30kobo to move from N0.97 kobo to N1.27kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share rose by N0.56 kobo to close at N2.44kobo, up from N1.88kobo per share posted the previous week.

NEM Insurance gained N1.01 to move from N3.40kobo to N4.41kobo per share.

Courtville’s share was up by 19.15 percent to hit N0.56kobo per share against the previous N0.47kobo per share.

Chams’ share appreciated by 12 percent to move from N0.25kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Cutix topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.35kobo to drop from N2.40 kobo to N2.05 per share.

Caverton’s share value dropped from N1.17 kobo to N1.05 per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

BUA Cement lost N5.85kobo to drop from N58.80kobo to N52.95kobo per share.

Industry & Medical Gases share price was down by N0.90kobo to end the week with N8.25kobo as against the N9.15kobo per share reported the previous week.

Stanbic IBTC’s share value was down by N3 to drop from N31 to N28 per share.

