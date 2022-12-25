Stock Roundup: Investors trade 860.9m shares worth N16.1bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 860.933 million shares valued at N16.1 billion in 14,502 deals this week.

This surpassed the 814.089 million shares worth N12.204 billion that exchanged hands in 15,488 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the most active sector by a measure of volume with investors trading 360.234 million shares valued at N3.772 billion in 6,905 deals.

The Construction/Real Estate Industry reported that investors traded 302.200 million shares valued at N927.033 million in 261 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry completed the list with shareholders trading 39.078 million shares worth N1.685 billion in 2,593 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities during the week were UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, FBN Holdings Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.

Shareholders in the three companies traded 440.239 million shares valued at N3.015 billion in 2,038 deals.

They contributed 51.13 percent and 18.69 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Thomas Wyatt gained N0.24kobo to the week with N0.81kobo, up from N0.57 per share posted last week.

Royal Exchange share rose from N0.84 kobo to N0.98 kobo per share after gaining N0.14 kobo during trading.

Champion Breweries’ share price was up by N0.60kobo, to end the week with N4.70kobo as against the previous N4.10kobo per share.

Ardova gained N2.10 kobo to move from N16.70 kobo to N18.80kobo per share.

Custodian Investment share price rose from N5.35 kobo to N5.95 kobo per share after posting a N0.60 kobo gain at the close of trading.

Top five losers of the week

UPDC’s share price was down by 8.08 percent to settle at N0.91kobo, down from N0.99kobo recorded last week.

PZ Cussons lost N1 to drop from N12.40 kobo to N11.40 kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price dropped by 6.90 percent to close at N0.27kobo, down from the previous N0.29kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price dropped from N0.29 kobo to N0.27 kobo per share after shedding 6.90 percent from its share price.

Neimeth lost N0.10 kobo to drop from N1.45 kobo to N1.35 kobo per share.

