Stock roundup: Investors trade N15.510bn shares, Dangote, NAHCO gain big

On the trading floor of the Nigerian stock market this week, 1.410 billion shares exchanged investors’ hands in 19,025 deals valued at N15.510 billion.

The volume of trades this week surpassed the 598.817 million shares traded last week in 15,859 deals, worth N14.234 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led the top performing sectors by measure of volume, recording 804.570 million shares valued at N6.300 billion traded in 9,922 deals.

The Agriculture Industry took the second spot with 357.623 million shares worth N287.992 million in 560 deals.

Next on the list is the Conglomerates Industry, which recorded a turnover of 68.309 million shares worth N97.051 million in 530 deals.

Top three equities

Access Holdings Plc, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc are the top three trading firm by measure of volume.

The three companies recorded 800.622 million shares worth N3.373 billion in 2,051 deals, accounting for 56.76% and 21.75% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

FTN Cocoa stock value gained 13.33 percent as the share price ended the week with N0.34kobo per share against the N0.30kobo it opened with.

NAHCO closed the week with N5.70kobo per share, rising by N0.54kobo to move above its opening of N5.16kobo per share.

Dangote Cement was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N19.50kobo to move from its opening of N220.50kobo to end the week with N240 per share.

Courtville share rose by 8.70 percent during the week as its stock hit N0.50kobo per share against the N0.46kobo that it started this week with.

Regency share appreciated by 8.33 percent to jump from N0.24kobo per share to N0.26kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

Chams Holding topped the losers list following a loss of 14.81 percent, which reduced its stock value to N0.23kobo at the end of trading, from N0.27kobo.

Ikeja Hotels share value dropped to N0.94kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost N0.14kobo from its opening share price of N1.08 per share.

Cornerstone Insurance lost 12 percent from its share to end the week with N0.44kobo per share, below the N0.50kobo per share it started trading with.

Sovereign Insurance share lost 10.71 percent to end the week with N0.25kobo per share, against the N0.28kobo per share it started the week with.

Livestock share value also fell during the week, losing N0.12kobo from its opening stock price of N1.13kobo to end trading with N1.01 per share.

