Stock Roundup: Investors trade N18.9bn shares in three days

The Nigerian capital market witnessed increased investment this week despite opening trading for only three days due to the Christmas holiday.

Trading data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) revealed that 1.880 billion shares valued at N18.988 billion exchanged hands in 12,036 deals this week.

This surpassed the 860.933 million shares worth N16.134 billion traded by investors in 14,502 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry by a measure of volume was the most active sector this week with investors trading 1.719 billion shares valued at N8.755 billion in 6,172 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 27.506 million shares worth N79.195 million traded by shareholders in 355 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry completed the list with 24.367 million shares valued at N2.203 billion traded by investors in 758 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities by measure of volume this week were Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, and FBN Holdings Plc.

They accounted for 61.11 percent and 18.27 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively after investors traded 1.149 billion shares worth N3.469 billion in 295 deals.

Top five gainers of the week

CWG gained N0.24kobo to the week at N1.01 per share, up from N0.77kobo posted last week.

Geregu Power’s share rose by N33.50 kobo to move from N115.5 kobo to N149 per share.

Wema Bank’s share price was up by N0.68kobo to end the week with N3.90kobo as against the previous N3.22kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained N0.10 kobo to rise from N0.50kobo to N0.60 kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt’s share closed the week with N0.97kobo from N0.81kobo per share after earning N0.16kobo during trading.

Top five losers of the week

Livestock lost N0.10kobo to settle at N1.09, down from the previous N1.19kobo per share.

FBN Holdings’ share was down by N0.90kobo to close at N10.90kobo as against the N11.80kobo per share posted last week.

Fidelity Bank lost N0.30kobo to drop from N4.65kobo to N4.35kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share price crashed from N21.75 kobo to N20.45 kobo per share after losing N1.30 kobo during trading.

Courtville’s share price dropped from N0.48kobo to N0.46kobo per share after shedding 4.17 percent in three days.

