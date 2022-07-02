Stock Roundup: Investors trade N24.4bn worth of shares as financial sector leads activities

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 1.348 billion shares worth N24.487 billion in 22,155 deals this week.

This surpassed 1.121 billion shares valued at N13.703 billion which exchanged hands in 22,350 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led the week’s activity with investors trading 1.009 billion shares valued at N 6.796 billion in 11,352 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed after 79,616 million shares worth N144.549 million exchanged hands in 689 deals.

Oil and Gas Industry’s shareholders traded 72.996 million shares worth N1.862 billion in 1,799 deals.

Top three equities

After five days of trading, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc were the top three equities by measure of volume this week.

Investors in the three companies traded 484.839 million shares worth N2.414 billion in 2,410 deals. This represented 35.97 percent and 9.86 percent of the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

John Holt gained N0.19kobo to close the week with N0.82kobo compared to N0.63kobo per share posted last week.

Cornerstone Insurance’s share price was up by N0.13 kobo to move from N0.62kobo to N0.75kobo per share.

Okomu Oil gained N23.40kobo to move from N193.50kobo to N216.90kobo per share.

The Initiates’ share rose by 10 percent to close at N0.44kobo against the N0.40kobo recorded last week.

FBN Holdings share appreciated by N1.05 to move from N10.55kobo to N11.60kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

PZ Cussons lost N2.30kobo to drop from N12.50kobo to N10.20kobo per share.

University Press’ share value dropped by N0.30 kobo to close at N2.58kobo, down from N2.88kobo per share posted last week.

Prestige lost 10 percent from its share to end the week with N0.36kobo against the previous N0.40kobo per share.

Nigerian Exchange Group lost N2.30kobo to end the week with N22.25kobo compared to N24.60kobo per share recorded last week.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.27kobo to drop from N3.03 to N2.76kobo per share.

