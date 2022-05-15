Stock Roundup: Investors trade shares worth N27.1bn in 5 days

Investors parted with a total of N27.1 billion in exchange for 1.816 billion shares in 36,286 deals in the Nigerian stock market last week.

The value of trades surpassed the N19.603 billion investors splashed on 1.598 billion shares in 21,494 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry traded 904.860 million shares valued at N8.498 billion in 12,883 deals during the period.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with investors trading 263.830 million shares worth N540.313 million in 1,651 deals, while Consumer Goods Industry closed the week with 238.964 million shares worth N5.816 billion exchanging hands in 7,635 deals.

Top three equities

Based on volume of trade, Transnational Corporation Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc were the top three equities for this week.

They accounted for 25.28% and 12.11% of the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively after investors traded 459.17 million shares worth N3.294 billion in 3,645 deals on the floor of the capital market.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

McNichols gained N0.50kobo to end the week with N1.34kobo compared to N0.84kobo per share reported last week.

Royal Exchange’s share was up by N0.52 kobo to move from N1.01kobo to N1.53kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N1.03 to move from N3.34kobo to N4.37kobo per share.

International Breweries share rose by N2.05 to close at N8.80kobo compared to N6.75kobo posted the previous week.

Okomu Oil’s share appreciated by N45 to rise from N170 per share to N215 per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Academy lost N0.24kobo to drop from N1.75kobo to N1.51kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share value dropped by N0.14kobo to close at N1.14kobo as against the N1.28kobo per share reported last week.

Guinness lost N12 to drop from N110 to N98 per share.

Tripple Gee and Company share lost 9.38 percent of its share price to end the week with N0.87kobo against the N0.96kobo per share for last week.

Caverton’s share fell by N0.12kobo to close at N1.20kobo compared to N1.32kobo per share reported five days ago.

