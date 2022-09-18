Stock roundup: Nigerian capital market’s investment drops as Honeywell, Cadbury lead gainers

Trading ended this week with investors splashing N8.004 billion on 719.398 million shares in 17,444 deals.

However, this fell short of the N9.329 billion the shareholders coughed out for 949.819 million shares in 18,525 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the best performing sector in the capital market last week with investors trading 411.407 million shares valued at N3.943 billion in 9,471 deals.

The ICT Industry followed with 177.815 million shares worth N955.781 million traded by investors in 1,573 deals.

Conglomerates Industry completed the list with 36.577 million shares worth N2.332 billion sold in 2,425 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities for this week were Courteville Business Solutions Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc based on measure of volume.

They accounted for 38.68% and 24.78% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively after investors traded 278.293 million shares worth N1.984 billion in 3,038 deals.

Top five gainers of the week

Multiverse gained N0.44kobo to end the week with N2.80kobo per share against the previous N2.36kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company’s share price rose by 7.14 percent to close at N0.30kobo per share, up from N0.28kobo per share posted the previous week.

Honeywell Flour gained N0.13kobo to move from N2.25kobo to N2.38kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share rose by N0.75kobo to move from N13 to N13.75kobo per share.

Pharma Deko’s share price appreciated by N0.10kobo to rise from N1.95kobo per share to N2.05 per share.

Top five losers of the week

Red Star topped the losers list following a loss of N0.34kobo to drop from N2.70kobo to N2.36kobo per share.

Beta Glass’ share value dropped from N51.20kobo to N46.10kobo per share after losing N5.10kobo during trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share price was down by 9.52 percent to end trading with N0.57kobo per share compared to N0.63kobo per share reported the previous week.

Learn Africa lost N0.19kobo to drop from N2.25kobo to N2.06 per share.

FCMB Group’s share value fell by N0.27kobo to drop from N3.50kobo to N3.23kobo per share.

