Stock roundup: Nigeria’s stock market slumps as investors splash N11.4bn on 940.8m shares in 4 days

The Nigerian stock market ended the week’s trade in bearish territory after investors traded 940.892 million shares valued at N11.49 billion in 20,077 deals in just four days.

This fell short of the N19.494 billion the investors splashed on 1.831 billion shares in 21,723 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry, Conglomerates Sector, and Consumer Goods Industry were the three best performing sectors last week.

Investors traded 692.325 million shares valued at N6.220 billion in 10,615 deals on the Financial Services Industry.

This represented 73.58 percent and 54.12 percent of the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

In the Conglomerates Industry, investors traded 89.872 million shares worth N246.063 million in 764 deals, while Consumer Goods Industry reported a turnover of 54.227 million shares worth N1.232 billion in 2,923 deals.

Top three equities

United Bank for Africa Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc were the top three equities based on volume of trades, with investors trading 304.837 million shares worth N1.285 billion in 2,103 deals

The three companies accounted for 62.08 percent and 42.70 percent of the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively this week.

Top five gainers of the week

Learn Africa gained N0.34kobo to close with N2.50kobo compared to N2.16kobo per share reported the previous week.

Sunu Assurance’s share value rose by 9.37 percent to end the week with N0.35kobo as against the previous N0.32kobo per share.

Tripple Gee’s share price was up by 9.20 percent to move from N0.87kobo to N0.95kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes’ share rose by N0.31kobo to close with N4 compared to N3.69kobo recorded last week.

Livingtrust’s share appreciated by 5.26 percent to move from N1.14kobo to N1.20kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Livestock lost N0.27kobo to drop from N1.60kobo to N1.33kobo per share.

International Breweries shed N1.1 kobo to close with N6.25kobo compared to N7.35kobo per share reported last week.

Cutix lost N0.29kobo to drop from N2.70kobo to N2.41kobo per share.

Meyer share was down by N0.31kobo to end the week with N2.79kobo against the N3.10kobo per share for last week.

Conoil lost N3.20kobo to drop from N32 to N28.80kobo per share.

