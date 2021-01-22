Stocks investors lose N81.59bn in one week

Stock investors in Nigeria lost about N81.59billion in the third trading week following increased activities of profit takers.

At the end of today’s trading, the market depreciated by -0.24% to close at 41,001.99 basis points as against -0.12% depreciation recorded previously.

The All Share Index dropped by -0.42% to close the week on the negative while the market capitalisation came down to N21.448trillion as against the week’s high N21.530 trillion.

Nigeria Stock Exchange sectoral indices closed the week in red, led by the banking sector which recorded the highest decline by -1.33%, followed by insurance which dipped by -0.80%, and the industrial sector (-0.51%).

Others are oil and gas (-0.13percent), and consumer goods (-0.09%).

Friday’s market breadth closed negative as NCR led 21 gainers at the end of today’s trading. CORNERST led 31 others in the losers’ chart.

Market turnover also closes negative as volume moved down by -47.26% compared to +72.61% uptick recorded in the previous session.

Transcorp, Japauloil and UBA were the most active on Friday.

MTN Nigeria and Zenith Bank topped the market value list.

