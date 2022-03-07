Business
Stocks-to-watch: Short investors, scandal, regulator threatens investments in MTN, Seplat, RT Briscoe
RT Briscoe, Seplat and MTN Nigeria made the list of stocks to watch this week, as short investors, scandal and regulator frustration threaten shareholders investment.
Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
RT Briscoe
The general attitude of investors towards RT Briscoe has been bearish, with short investors engaging in profit-taking following a bull run. They are selling off shares to take out their funds in the company as they envisage the firm’s stock will underperform.
RT Briscoe’s stock is already underperforming due to exit of the investors holding short positions, dragging shareholders investment down by 32.98% last week.
The sell off is expected to continue in the wake of the price bubble RT Briscoe share experienced in February 2022, so the capital market needs to trade with caution.
Seplat
Investors renewed their interest in Seplat’s share in the Nigerian bourse last week, following reports that the company is in the process of expanding its business portfolio and revenue base.
Seplat plans to do this through the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from ExxonMobil. This disclosure saw investors pump their funds into its share, causing shareholders investment to rise by 20.25%.
Read also: Why Ellah Lakes, Flour Mills RT Briscoe are stocks-to-watch this week
However, with reports that the regulator and ExxonMobil co-investor, NNPC Limited, is frustrating the deal, you need to trade with caution as the capital market is likely to engage in profit-taking amid fears that the acquisition will fall through.
MTN Nigeria
MTN Nigeria was dragged into a scandal last week, that resulted into the resignation of the telecommunications company’s head of Sales and Distribution Officer, Adekunle Adebiyi.
Adebiyi was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation, with MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, accused of covering his activities. It’s unsure the extent of the scandal, or if MTN would face a class-action lawsuit, which might result into financial settlements.
With the end yet to be determined, its also unsure how the capital market will react to the scandal, making MTN Nigeria share one of the stock to watch out for in the coming days, considering its share in South Africa’s stock exchange was down by -5.42 percent on Friday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...