‘Stop blaming us for your party’s woes,’ APC tells PDP governors

The national leadership All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to stop blaming the ruling party or anyone else for their woes.

The APC in a statement issued by the National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, charged the major opposition party to rather focus on redeeming itself from its failed state.

The party was reacting to the communiqué issued by the PDP governors at the end of their meeting in Bauchi.

The governors had challenged the Federal Government to address the worsening insecurity and rising unemployment in the country.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to yet another communiqué by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Governors’ Forum which is laced with lies, idle conspiracy theories on the state of the nation and the PDP’s pitiable attempt to explain its failed state as the supposed main opposition party in the country.

“It is indeed remarkable that the PDP has finally opened up to its fast depleting fortunes. However, it is advisable that the PDP concentrates on redemption instead of blaming the APC or anyone else for its rudderless state.

“We reiterate that it is foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with the party in the face of its failed state. The PDP should quickly address itself to the fact that its members and leaders who are joining the APC in droves are attracted and inspired by the progressive leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari government and the internal democracy being entrenched by the leadership of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“Under President Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last. The APC will continue to support constitutionally backed innovations by our election management bodies to make our elections more credible.

“At party level, the APC’s is resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision making processes, particularly party nomination – direct and indirect primaries or consensus.

“The Permanent Voters’ Card remains the only legal instrument voters can use to elect progressive leaders who can sustain the ongoing efforts of APC governments at the Federal, State, and Local Government Areas to sustain its successes in renewing national infrastructure, transforming agriculture and diversifying the economy.

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission’s INEC Continuous Voter Registration exercise to register.”

